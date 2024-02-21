Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,083 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares in the company, valued at $42,943.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock worth $14,549,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

