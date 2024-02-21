Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 173,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,510,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,103,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,447,000 after purchasing an additional 142,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

Wendy’s Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

