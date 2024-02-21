Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth about $22,823,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth about $2,677,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.