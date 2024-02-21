Citigroup Inc. Purchases 111,095 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 201.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,095 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $13,763,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of AI stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

