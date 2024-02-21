Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,932 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.