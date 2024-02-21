Citigroup Inc. Purchases 62,262 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 233.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,225 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,701,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

