Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $74,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 90.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

View Our Latest Report on ImmunoGen

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,452 shares of company stock worth $9,901,225 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ImmunoGen

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.