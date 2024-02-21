Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 160.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

