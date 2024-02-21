Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,442.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

