Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,459 shares of company stock worth $13,012,031. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $186.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.52 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

