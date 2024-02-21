Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,591 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 166,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

