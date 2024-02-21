Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,200,770 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,200,770 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE:FRO opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.09. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

