Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,932 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $183.76 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day moving average is $171.36.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

