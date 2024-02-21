Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,034 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,500.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $21,058,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,830,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,974,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,884,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

