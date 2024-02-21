Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,091 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in California Resources by 32.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,945,000 after buying an additional 197,887 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.01.

CRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

