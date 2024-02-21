Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,646 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,919,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $16,272,000.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

