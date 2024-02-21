Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,151 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $167.57. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

