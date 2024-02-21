Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,636 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,636 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

