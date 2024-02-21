Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,021 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,696. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTH opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.88.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.