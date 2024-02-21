Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,727 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.