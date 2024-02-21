Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Comerica were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.29. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $72.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.