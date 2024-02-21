Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,850 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.2 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

