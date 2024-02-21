Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,958 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1,278.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 495,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after acquiring an additional 459,731 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,470 shares of company stock worth $559,882. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

