Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,767 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UGI were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $203,745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

