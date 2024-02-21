Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PVH were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

