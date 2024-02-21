Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 523,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

