Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $952,000 Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 265,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 331.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

