Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $960,000 Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

