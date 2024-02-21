Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $998,000 Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kirby were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,118,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 144.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after buying an additional 300,187 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 273.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 76,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Insider Activity at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,147. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

