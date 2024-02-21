Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 10,229 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

