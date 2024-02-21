Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 10,584 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $198.82. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.42.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,964.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,964.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,773 shares of company stock worth $4,802,863. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

