Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 11,944 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11.

Insider Activity

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $6,203,924.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,588,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $6,203,924.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

