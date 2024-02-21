Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 161,181 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 161,181 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 209,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 72.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 609.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,294,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

