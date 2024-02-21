Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 24,149 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 260.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

