Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 39,681 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit Realty Capital

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.