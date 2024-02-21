Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,775,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,494 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 86.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on OUTFRONT Media

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.