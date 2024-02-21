Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Shravan Goli Sells 35,450 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $584,216.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 737,641 shares in the company, valued at $12,156,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $837,869.95.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Shravan Goli sold 17,501 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $348,969.94.
- On Friday, December 15th, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $878,122.71.
- On Friday, December 1st, Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $475,923.50.
- On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,212,829.20.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $627,376.50.
Coursera Stock Down 2.0 %
Coursera stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26.
Institutional Trading of Coursera
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coursera by 709.3% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 1,695,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
