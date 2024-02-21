Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $26,319.70 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coursera Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

