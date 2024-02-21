Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Crown were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Crown by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 205,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crown by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

