CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 122.16%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

