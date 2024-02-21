David Michael Clark Sells 4,427 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
David Michael Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 9th, David Michael Clark sold 1,384 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $19,376.00.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
FOLD stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.77. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FOLD
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.