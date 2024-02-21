David Michael Clark Sells 4,427 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, David Michael Clark sold 1,384 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $19,376.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.77. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after buying an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after buying an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

