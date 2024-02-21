DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 242.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

DaVita Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

