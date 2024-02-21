Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 228,102 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ICL Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.