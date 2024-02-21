Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 69,792 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,792 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grab were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,045,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 21,204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,535,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,614,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Grab Price Performance

GRAB opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.