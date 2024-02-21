Deutsche Bank AG Buys 131,262 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,262 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 796,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,743,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after acquiring an additional 421,122 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCPT opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

