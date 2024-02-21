Deutsche Bank AG Buys 14,921 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

