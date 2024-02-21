Deutsche Bank AG Buys 254,203 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 233,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 27.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 209,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $480.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.54. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cantaloupe Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

