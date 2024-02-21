Deutsche Bank AG Buys 31,887 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after buying an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

