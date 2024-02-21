Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.71 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

