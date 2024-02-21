Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.